Azmin Ali is alleged to have used the Chinese term ‘lansi’ on Lim Guan Eng, claiming the DAP leader had persecuted MCA-linked companies when he was finance minister.

SUNGAI PETANI: Lim Guan Eng is suing former senior minister Azmin Ali for claiming that the DAP chairman’s “lansi” (arrogant) style had scared off Chinese businesses.

Azmin allegedly made the remarks when addressing the Chinese community in Lunas, Kedah, on Nov 12 last year, in the run-up to the 15th general election.

Azmin was quoted in a news article as saying that Lim, who was finance minister, had used the Inland Revenue Board to “chase down” companies linked to MCA.

He then allegedly advised Lim to deal with matters related to tax evasion properly and not to be “lansi”.

Azmin is alleged to have further claimed that Lim’s conduct had created fear among the business community, particularly among the Chinese.

In a filing at the High Court here, Lim said while MCA was a political adversary when he was finance minister, he did not “chase down” companies linked to the party as claimed.

He said the statements had injured his character and reputation.

Lim said the remarks also made it look like he had abused his power as a finance minister and carried out selective persecution against companies linked to MCA.

“Although Lim is no longer finance minister, the offending statements are defamatory as they strike at his character, social standing and good name, by projecting him in a negative light as a former minister.

“The offending statements were deliberately made by the defendant (Azmin) to a Chinese audience,” the court filing, filed by Simon Murali and Co, read.

Lim is seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages deemed fit by the court. He is also demanding an apology from Azmin, to be printed in The Star and its online version.

Since Lim was unable to serve the writ of summons on Azmin, the court allowed a separate application through substituted service in the form of a notice at the High Court in Sungai Petani.

A notice in the form of an advertisement will also be allowed, to be published in The Star and Berita Harian, and a notice pasted at Azmin’s last known address.