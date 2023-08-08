Judicial commissioner Rofiah Mohamad says the court needs the documents from the lower courts to look into the application to review the coroner’s verdict.

GEORGE TOWN: An application for a review of the coroner’s verdict by the family of Australian national Anna Jenkins will now be heard next month, pending the submission of documents.

In May, a coroner concluded a lengthy inquest into the disappearance and death of Anna, 65, by delivering an open verdict, after failing to determine the cause of death.

Unhappy with the verdict, her family applied for it to be reviewed.

At the High Court today, judicial commissioner Rofiah Mohamad said the court required the documents from the lower courts to look into the application by the Jenkins’ family.

She then set September 26 for a hearing. Deputy public prosecutor Shahrizal Shukri, who appeared for the government and the police, had no objections.

Outside the court, Anna’s son Greg Jenkins said he was happy that the High Court would look into their application and hoped there would be justice for his mother.

“It seems like the judge has ordered all documents to be handed over. Reviewing the previous coroner’s inquest is a positive way forward.

“It appears that our case has been taken seriously, not just going through the hoops like it was in the last inquest,” he said.

The Jenkins family, in court documents, claimed there were numerous deficiencies in the previous inquest, including the lack of recognition of markings on an upper arm bone that was recovered, as well as the lack of effort to excavate additional remains from a bungalow site adjacent to the Penang Turf Club.

They said, to date, only 34 bones were recovered from the construction site and they were from a shallow depth of 15cm as revealed in previous court testimony.

Anna was last seen alive on Scotland Road, here, in December 2017. Her partial remains were discovered by construction workers in June 2020 at a site adjacent to the turf club.