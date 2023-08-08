The caretaker Kedah menteri besar also says he has documents, presumably to back up his claim, which he will make public.

PETALING JAYA: Caretaker Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor said he will not entertain Berjaya Group founder Vincent Tan and Berjaya Land Bhd’s demand to apologise over alleged defamatory remarks on a RM700 million river-widening project.

Instead, a defiant Sanusi threatened to release “documents” to the public, Malaysia Gazette reported.

“I won’t (apologise). It is a developing case and the documents will be made public. Just wait another day or two,” he was quoted a saying.

Yesterday, Berjaya Land said it had sent Sanusi a letter of demand last Saturday, seeking RM200 million in compensation for remarks made on the Selangor Maritime Gateway (SMG) project.

Berjaya Land said Sanusi had, in a Perikatan Nasional event on Aug 2 in Kedah, delivered a speech that was “politically motivated, slanderous, plainly false, untrue, unwarranted, unsubstantiated, malicious and mischievous” against the firm and Tan.

They also asked the PAS leader to remove and retract all defamatory statements in his speech referring to Tan and Berjaya Land and to provide an undertaking that he would not repeat such remarks.

Earlier today, caretaker Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari said he would press on with legal action against Sanusi, also over alleged defamatory remarks on the SMG.

According to PAS organ HarakahDaily, Sanusi claimed Amirudin was involved in a project with Tan, who Sanusi said intends to develop a RM10 billion project by acquiring 600 acres (240ha) of land in Selangor.

In his speech, Sanusi also claimed that the project, which involves a company owned by Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated), will see Selangor lose around RM180 million.

