IPOH: A store assistant and his girlfriend, who works as a cleaner, were charged at the sessions court today with abusing her four-year-old son at a flat here last week.

S Uthayakumar, 26 and A Kanageswary, 23, pleaded not guilty to abusing the boy and injuring him at a flat at Block F-2-12, Jalan Menglembu Impiana 26, Taman Menglembu Impiana Adril here on Aug 2.

The charge, framed under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2011, is punishable by a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Evangelin Simon Silvaraj offered bail of RM15,000 each.

Counsel Kelvin Francis appealed for a bail of RM3,000 to be imposed as both his clients were in financial hardship and wanted to start anew after their divorces.

Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad set bail at RM6,000 in one surety each and set Oct 2 for case remention.

On Aug 3, the media reported that the desperate cries for food from a four-year-old boy locked up in his house led to his rescue and the discovery of alleged abuse by his mother and her boyfriend.

The boy, who had been left alone and had bruises all over his body, was rescued by police after being alerted by a member of the public.