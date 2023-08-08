The prime minister says all p-hailing operators have agreed to calculate wage rates more transparently.

PETALING JAYA: The government will increase funding for upskilling training programmes and other initiatives for parcel hailing (p-hailing) riders, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar held a meeting with 24 p-hailing service operators today, during which he conveyed the concerns of p-hailing riders about delivery wage rates. He had met the riders earlier on July 22.

“During today’s session, five representatives from delivery riders were also present to express their views and hear feedback from the company representatives,” he said in a statement.

“After listening to both sides, the government has agreed to increase funding for initiatives and upskilling training programmes for p-hailing riders under the human resources ministry.

“This demonstrates the government’s concern for the interests of all parties in boosting people’s income and ensuring business sustainability.”

He added that all operators had given a commitment to have greater transparency in calculating wage rates.

Anwar said while more needed to be done to improve p-hailing riders’ wage rates, companies’ capabilities as well as the interests of consumers – especially in rural areas – must remain a priority.

In February, a study by the statistics department revealed that the delivery job was the main source of income for 74% of p-hailing riders.

The study said about 27% of p-hailing riders earned between RM1,501 and RM2,499 per month, and only 12% earned between RM2,500 and RM3,170.

In terms of social protection, only 72% of the respondents contributed to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) while 22% contributed to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

It also found that more than 60% of the delivery riders did not have any savings, while about 55% of them had no personal accident or life insurance policies.