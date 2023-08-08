MTUC says it has received complaints that employers are warning of strict action if workers take more than two hours to cast their vote.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) has proposed that the polling day for the six state elections on Aug 12 be made a special holiday to give more workers the opportunity to vote.

MTUC secretary-general Kamarul Baharin Mansor, in a statement, said it was advisable for the government to look into the request to facilitate workers to return to their hometowns to vote.

He said MTUC had received complaints from workers that there were employers issuing circulars giving only two hours for workers to go out and vote.

The employers had also warned that action would be taken if the workers were late in returning to work, causing concern for workers who wanted to cast their ballot.

“To ensure the success of the democratic process, employers should give unconditional permission.

“The government needs to intervene by giving special leave to employees to enable them to elect their representatives without fear of disciplinary action from employers.

“MTUC is worried that the turnout will be affected and reduced if there are obstacles for workers to vote,” he said, adding that workers’ involvement in voting will help shape the country’s future.

He said MTUC also hoped that workers would exercise their responsibilities as voters and not rush to avoid accidents when going to and from work to the polling place.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling day in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on Aug 12.

The state polls involve 36 state seats in Kedah, 45 in Kelantan, 32 in Terengganu, 40 in Penang, 56 in Selangor and 36 in Negeri Sembilan (36).