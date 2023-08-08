Attorney-General Idrus Harun says Raja Rozela Raja Toran will be on leave from Aug 30, while Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s trial will go on till December.

PETALING JAYA: Raja Rozela Raja Toran was replaced as the lead deputy public prosecutor (DPP) in Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial as she applied for an early pension and will be on leave from Aug 30, according to Attorney-General Idrus Harun.

Idrus said a new lead prosecutor was needed to take over Zahid’s Yayasan Akalbudi case as the next trial dates will be until December.

“This is to ensure continuity in the prosecution of Ahmad Zahid Hamidi,” he said in a statement.

“Raja Rozela applied for early retirement on April 3. The application was approved and will be enforced on Nov 1. Meanwhile, she has applied to go on leave before her retirement, starting Aug 30.”

Idrus added that deputy public prosecutor Dusuki Mokhtar will take over as the lead prosecutor in Zahid’s case.

The attorney-general said Dusuki had extensive experience as a deputy public prosecutor for nearly 30 years now and had handled high-profile cases even at the Court of Appeal and Federal Court.

One such high-profile case was the Lahad Datu incursion in 2013, which led to 13 people being convicted of various offences linked to the intrusion.

“The decision (to replace Raja Rozela) was made carefully to ensure the prosecution’s case against Zahid is not affected and so that the attorney-general’s chambers can ensure justice is served,” said Idrus.

Earlier today, New Straits Times reported that Raja Rozela had been taken off Zahid’s case. She had been absent during proceedings last week.

When contacted, Raja Rozela simply told the news outlet: “I am a public servant, I am not allowed to comment. My apologies.”

Pejuang information chief Rafique Rashid Ali had urged Idrus to explain the matter, questioning the necessity to replace Raja Rozela when she had been successful in establishing a prima facie case against the Umno president.

Zahid is standing trial on 47 charges of money laundering and criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving millions from Yayasan Akalbudi, which he founded, and accepting bribes for various projects during his tenure as home minister.

Twelve of the charges are for CBT, eight for corruption and the remaining 27 for money laundering.

Last week, the prosecution told the High Court that it is still considering Zahid’s representations concerning his ongoing corruption case.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.