The prime minister says states governed by Perikatan Nasional cannot match the achievements of Pakatan Harapan-led states.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has told Selangor voters to keep in mind the opposition’s failures at the federal level and state level when casting their ballots this Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Anwar told the people not to waste their votes on Aug 12.

“Use this opportunity to safeguard Selangor from being destroyed by those who don’t know how to govern a state.”

In a veiled jab at Perikatan Nasional, Anwar said voters should take note of the states administered by the “other side”.

These states, he said, could not match the achievements of states governed by Pakatan Harapan.

“We still remember the time a former prime minister spent over RM30 million just to renovate the prime minister’s official residence while the people struggled with Covid-19.”

In 2021, the former special functions minister Abdul Latiff Ahmad, confirmed that RM38.5 million for renovations at Seri Perdana had been approved. The renovation work was started when Muhyiddin Yassin was prime minister.

Latiff claimed the renovation was necessary to ensure safety and preserve the country’s image during visits by key dignitaries.

Anwar said that such actions proved that the opposition did not care about the people.