The deputy prime minister says the unity government is determined to develop the economy and ensure the well-being of the people.

SEREMBAN: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) are committed to the unity government, says deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, the most senior East Malaysian leader in the federal government, said this was why he and GRS’s Armizan Ali were present at the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional ceramah here last night.

“GPS and GRS agreed to establish a unity government in line with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree for the country to have a strong and stable government,” he said.

He said GPS and GRS were committed to realising the unity government’s aspirations to develop the economy and ensure the well-being of the people.

Fadillah, who is also the GPS chief whip, said it was important for state governments to be aligned with the federal government to better ensure the country’s development.

He urged Negeri Sembilan voters to back BN-PH’s candidates in the state election.

Armizan, the Sabah and Sarawak affairs minister, said parties in the unity government should take pride in the fact that they are able to work together despite having different ideologies.

He said the presence of GRS chairman Hajiji Noor and his GPS counterpart, Abang Johari Openg, on nomination day to support PH-BN candidates was proof of the two coalitions’ commitment to the unity government.

Armizan said critics of the unity coalition have described parties in the government as “strange bedfellows having different dreams”.

“I want to declare here that our dreams are the same. We want to ensure we bring prosperity to the people,” he said.