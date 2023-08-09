The Selangor Perikatan Nasional chairman however refused to identify the candidate, saying they did not want to preempt the sultan.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Perikatan Nasional chairman Azmin Ali said that the coalition has reached a consensus on its candidate for the menteri besar post if it were to win in the Aug 12 polls.

Azmin, a former Selangor menteri besar, however refused to reveal the candidate, saying it was the Selangor sultan’s prerogative.

“I believe that among PN’s top leadership, there is a consensus on who should be given such a huge responsibility.

“But we have decided not to name the poster boy as it is the sultan’s absolute right to appoint the menteri besar,” he said on the latest episode of Keluar Sekejap, which was hosted by former Umno leaders Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahril Hamdan.

Azmin, who will be contesting the Hulu Kelang seat, is rumoured to be one of the candidates for the menteri besar post.

Previously PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said the coalition would only reveal the candidate for the post after they wrest the state from Pakatan Harapan.

He also revealed that a few names had been shortlisted.

On a related matter, Azmin denied claims that PN’s manifesto for the Selangor polls was a “copy and paste” job of PH’s pledges.

Previously, Selangor PH chairman Amirudin Shari likened PN to a student who plagiarised the work of others to complete an assignment at the very last minute.

In response, Azmin brushed off Amirudin’s remarks as mere “political statements”.

“The reality is, a large portion of the initiatives offered (by PN) are new ideas to respond to the current situation.”

He said these initiatives included ones that he started when he was the Selangor menteri besar, which are now being “revisited and recalibrated” to meet the demands of recent challenges.