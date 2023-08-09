The Umno vice-president says the anti-hopping law prevents elected representatives from joining other parties.

PORT DICKSON: Pahang menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail has hit out at PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s claim that some government MPs, including those from Sabah and Sarawak, are “waiting for the right time” to support Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The Umno vice-president stressed that it was no longer easy for MPs and assemblymen to switch parties due to the anti-hopping law and agreements with political parties.

“That’s why I say that PAS leaders’ knowledge is much lower compared to Barisan Nasional (leaders),” he said at a press conference here.

“They have been campaigning on the same thing since the 1980s… that those who vote for PAS will enter heaven. They haven’t changed until now.”

In a Berita Harian report today, Hadi said that some MPs in the unity government were waiting for PN to win Saturday’s state elections before backing the coalition.

Hadi said that these MPs would help PN change the federal government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“Initially, we had the support of about 10 Umno MPs, maybe even 15, but they have been ‘blackmailed’, so they are fearful,” Berita Harian quoted him as saying.

Separately, Wan Rosdy dismissed claims that many Umno members had left the party due to disagreements over BN’s cooperation with PH, describing it as an “exaggeration”.

“While there are some who have left the party, there are those who want to return as well… Because when they left, they didn’t fully understand the concept of a unity government, especially with DAP in it,” he said.