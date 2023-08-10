Caretaker Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari attributes this to the stability of the unity government.

AMPANG: Caretaker Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari says Malaysia has seen a 60% increase in investments in the past six months, thanks to the Anwar Ibrahim-led unity government.

Amirudin attributed this to the stability of the federal government.

“I saw a statement from (investment, trade and industry minister) Tengku Zafrul Aziz that in the first six months of 2023, investments that have come into Malaysia have increased by 60% compared to 2022.

“Why is it higher? Because we are not fighting to change the prime minister,” he said at a ceramah here tonight.

In June, Amirudin said Selangor had contributed a record 25.5% to the national gross domestic product (GDP) last year, an increase of 0.7% over that for 2021.

He also said the statistics department’s data showed that Selangor’s economic growth was 11.9% in 2022, compared to the national growth rate of 8.7%.

The menteri besar said this underlined Selangor’s highest growth and contribution to the country’s GDP since Pakatan Harapan was given the mandate to govern the state in 2008.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.