Khairy Jamaluddin hits the campaign trail for Umno Supreme Council member and Bertam candidate Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

KEPALA BATAS: Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin hit the campaign trail today for his ex-party colleague Reezal Merican Naina Merican, who is contesting the Bertam seat in Penang for Barisan Nasional.

He called on Bertam voters to back Reezal to continue the legacy of former prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who was an eight-term MP for Kepala Batas, where Bertam is located.

Khairy said Bertam was the hometown of Abdullah, fondly known as Pak Lah, and that Reezal had inherited his father-in-law’s “struggle for the people of Bertam”.

“Pak Lah was the elected representative here from 1978 and he was succeeded by Reezal, until a ‘disruption’ took place in the 15th general election (GE15),” he told reporters, referring to the former minister’s loss in GE15 last year.

“But I hope that Reezal will be able to continue (Abdullah’s struggle) after this state election (by being elected Bertam assemblyman).”

Reezal, a former two-term Kepala Batas MP, had lost to Perikatan Nasional’s Dr Siti Mastura Mohamad in GE15 by 2,867 votes.

He is in a straight fight with former Bertam assemblyman Khaliq Mehtab Ishaq of PN for the state seat. Khaliq, of Bersatu, had been elected on a PKR ticket in the 14th general election.

On Monday, Khairy had campaigned for PN’s candidate for the Jeram seat in Selangor, Harisson Hassan, who was formerly the Sungai Buloh Umno deputy chief.

The former health minister had said he would campaign for individual candidates and not for any particular coalition or party in the Aug 12 state elections.