Recordings of the incident had gone viral, including one of the parents allegedly assaulting the suspect after berating her.

PETALING JAYA: Police have opened two investigation papers over the alleged abuse of a four-year-old at a kindergarten in Kota Kinabalu after CCTV recordings of the incident went viral.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Zaidi Abdullah said reports had been filed by the parents, the kindergarten’s operator as well as the 27-year-old kindergarten worker who claimed she was assaulted by the child’s parents after the incident.

“Both the victim and suspect have been referred to Queen Elizabeth II Hospital for a medical checkup,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

Zaidi said the victim, who went to a kindergarten in Luyang, had told his parents that he was abused by the worker.

He added that the boy suffered injuries to several parts of his body, prompting the parents to head to the kindergarten to view the CCTV recording of the incident.

A recording of the CCTV footage apparently showed the suspect kicking, scolding and hitting the boy in front of the other children present.

A separate CCTV recording is said to have shown the couple berating the suspect before hitting her, Bernama reported.