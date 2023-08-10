Health director-general Dr Radzi Abu Hassan says Covid-19 patients will receive a list of instructions on the MySejahtera app.

PETALING JAYA: Anyone who is Covid-19 positive must go and cast their votes in the last two hours on polling day to avoid being part of long queues and large crowds earlier in the day, says health director-general Dr Radzi Abu Hassan.

Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu will head to the polls for the state elections on Saturday.

Radzi said Covid-19 patients will receive a list of instructions through their MySejahtera app from today. This will include notifying staff from the district health office or workers at the polling stations so preparations can be made beforehand.

“Voters who are Covid-19 positive should always keep a safe distance from others,” he said in a statement.

“They should leave the polling station immediately after they cast their ballot and continue to quarantine at home.”

Radzi added that Covid-19 positive voters must wear a mask at all times.

However, he said they are allowed to take it off momentarily if an official is trying to verify their identity.

“They are also not permitted to commute on any form of public transport, including e-hailing vehicles,” he said.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 patients who are receiving treatment in hospitals can choose to be discharged to go and vote, but at their own risk.

He added that hospitals are not responsible for transporting patients to their polling stations.