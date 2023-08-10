Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says this is in line with the goal for all Orang Asli children to be trained to get jobs in the labour market.

GOMBAK: The government has agreed to immediately establish and activate technical, vocational education and training (TVET) institutions specifically for the Orang Asli community, said deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid, who is also the rural and regional development minister, said this is in line with the ministry’s goal for 100% of Orang Asli children to be trained to get jobs in the labour market.

In addition, he said the Orang Asli development department (Jakoa) was targeting 400 Orang Asli children to continue their studies in universities this year.

This follows the success of 300 Orang Asli children being admitted to universities last year.

“From this year, any Orang Asli child who receives an offer letter to enter university will receive RM1,000 cash from Jakoa.

“Under the educational funding for Orang Asli, when they enter university, Jakoa will fully cover their entire period of studies,” he said.

Zahid said this before the launch of the Madani Career Carnival with Hawa Malaysia, which was witnessed by human resources minister V Sivakumar, at the Jakoa Multipurpose Hall at Batu 12, Gombak here today.

In addition, he said Jakoa will also bear the airfares for Orang Asli children studying in universities in Sabah and Sarawak.

Sivakumar said the carnival was part of efforts for the Orang Asli to expand markets for their products, improve skills and get jobs.

He said the programme also showcased the strategic collaboration between the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso), Jakoa and industries like Microsoft to provide suitable jobs for the Orang Asli.

“I want to inform employers who hire Orang Asli that you can get up to RM1,800 for three months for every worker employed,” he said.

The programme, organised by the ministry through Perkeso and in collaboration with Hawa Malaysia, Human Resource Development Corporation and Jakoa, has offered 5,000 job opportunities through 10 participating employers.

For the record, 352 Orang Asli managed to obtain jobs through special interview programmes organised nationwide from 2022 until July this year.