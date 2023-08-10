The minister says this is why any construction of wells for groundwater extraction must comply with the requirements of the authorities.

PUTRAJAYA: Any construction of wells for groundwater extraction should comply with the requirements and guidelines of the authorities because there is a risk of high metal content in the soil which is harmful to health.

This warning came from natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad when referring to Kelantan deputy menteri besar Amar Nik Abdullah’s statement that the people of the state can dig their own wells if the water supplied by Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) is not satisfactory.

Nik Nazmi said this was an irresponsible and alarming statement.

“Kelantan’s water supply is indeed problematic with the majority of the state’s population not being supplied with clean and quality water,” said Nik Nazmi, who said he had been receiving complaints regarding water supply every time he visited Kelantan.

In a statement today, Nik Nazmi said his ministry would continue to monitor the water situation in Kelantan and reiterated the commitment of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the government to resolve the water supply issue in Kelantan.

According to media reports, Amar reportedly said the water issue facing the people of Kelantan was not a big problem.

He said those affected by the water problem understood the situation and were able to manage it by digging wells or constructing tube wells.

Nik Nazmi was previously reported as saying that Putrajaya had not ruled out the possibility of restructuring or taking over AKSB if efforts to solve the water problem in the state were unsuccessful and failed to get cooperation from the state.

Anwar, on June 18, had announced an allocation of RM500 million to overcome the water problem in Kelantan.

This is an additional allocation to the RM1 billion fund announced in May 2023 provided by the federal government for Kelantan to deal with its water problem.