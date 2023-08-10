Communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil says the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has the authority to block sites based on public or police reports.

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil said he did not give any instruction to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to block anyone on any platform.

He said this in response to a previous news report stating that local news portal UtusanTV has been blocked by MCMC.

Fahmi said he had yet to receive any report regarding the issue from MCMC, but would be asking them for more details.

“I believe the media should be free and I have given no instruction to MCMC to block anyone, whether it’s conventional (media) or social media. No such instruction has come from me or my office.

“If police reports or complaints are lodged by the public, MCMC has their own power and they can do that (block). Sometimes reports also come from the police,” he told reporters at an event here.

Recently, it was reported that UtusanTV had been inaccessible since Monday after it was allegedly blocked by MCMC.

At the same time, Utusan Malaysia had also issued a notice stating that its publication and parent company, Media Mulia Sdn Bhd, had nothing to do with UtusanTV.