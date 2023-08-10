Bachok MP Syahir Sulaiman says there is a need to establish a distinct identity when formulating the country’s economic policy.

PETALING JAYA: A PAS MP has raised questions over the economic model developed by economy minister Rafizi Ramli and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, highlighting their striking resemblance to those advocated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Bachok MP Syahir Sulaiman said he had cross-referenced the two leader’s English speech texts for the Madani economic policy with policy papers, advisory notes and recommendations put forth by the IMF and World Bank.

“I found too many similarities. Word for word. I’m not saying Anwar and Rafizi are copying it, but I’m saying there are many similarities,” he said during a televised debate on the economy with Rafizi.

“So the question is, what is the direction of Anwar and Rafizi’s economic policy?”

Syahir later shared such parallels by comparing a part of Rafizi’s speech text with a passage from an IMF document.

“We need to have an identity. We need to have our own economic model. This is the month of Merdeka after all. We must be patriotic,” he said.

In dismissing the claim, Rafizi said the current administration took a different approach when formulating economic policies, which he said included feedback from civil servants.

“So if you are insinuating that any of these (economic policies) were copied, try telling that to all the government officials who have been tirelessly working on formulating (them),” he said.

On July 27, Anwar launched his vision of a new “Madani economy” aimed at restoring Malaysia as an economic leader in the Southeast Asian region.

The plan aims to achieve seven key targets within 10 years, including making the education system more demand-driven, especially in strengthening cooperation with industries and employers.