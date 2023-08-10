Local leaders say the mock-up merely represents Perikatan Nasional’s fight for votes against Barisan Nasional.

REMBAU: Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Rozmal Malakan says he will not resort to character assassination against his opponent, Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan, as they prepare to do battle for the Rantau seat.

Rozmal said his election strategy was simply to offer improvements for the benefit of the Negeri Sembilan constituency.

“Our relationship is professional. If there is a weakness, we reprimand and, if necessary, we’ll share our opinions,” Rozmal told FMT.

The Rembau PAS deputy chief is taking on four-term Rantau assemblyman Mohamad in a straight fight.

As part of the election paraphernalia, the local PN election machinery has installed a mock military tank in Taman Sendayan Indah.

“It is not intended to be an attack (on Mohamad). It is to motivate the election machinery there,” he said, adding that he was merely emulating his PN contemporaries in Kelantan and Terengganu, who had built replicas of ships and aircraft to lift their supporters’ spirits.

Taman Sendayan Indah PN operations chief Dahlan Daud said the tank was a symbol to show local residents that PN was “at war” with BN in Rantau.

He said they used an old Kia Picanto car, wrapped with PN flags, and had used recycled materials to shape it into a tank. Dahlan said the “tank” only cost him RM40 to build and was the first of its kind in the area.

“Previously, this area was controlled by BN. This time, we want to show we are serious and determined to fight our opponents,” said Dahlan.

Mohamad, a former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar, who held office from 2004 until 2018, was elected unopposed in 2018 after the Election Commission (EC) barred a PKR challenger from contesting the seat.

However, an election court later overturned the EC’s decision and ordered a by-election in 2019, which Mohamad won with a 4,510-vote majority.