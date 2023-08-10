The prime minister says he no longer cares about the past and has ‘forgiven everything’.

KUALA TERENGGANU: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that he does not mind if there are parties who disagree with him but they should not slander him.

Anwar admitted that he was not a “tok guru” (Islamic scholar), therefore he was willing to be reprimanded if he made mistakes.

“We can have different opinions but be polite. If you support PAS, it’s okay, don’t fight. I don’t hate you, it’s your right,” he told the crowd at the “Meet Manir community and Madani unity tour” ceramah in Manir near here, tonight.

He also said that despite having gone through various difficulties, including imprisonment, he no longer cared about the past and had “forgiven everything”.

“My life was not easy, I was in and out of prison for almost 11 years. I was beaten until half dead in the lockup. I was humiliated and slandered. But I said no, I forgive.

“But we have to know that slander is not allowed… God has tested me, so as a prime minister, it serves no purpose to be tyrannical and corrupt. That’s why I don’t take a salary because I’m ashamed that for many people, it’s hard to even find food,” he said.

In the meantime, Anwar said he was confident that the results of the state elections would be in favour of the Barisan Nasional-Pakatan Harapan coalition and asked the people to give due cooperation to the unity government.