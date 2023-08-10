Fire and rescue commander says the armoured military vehicle is believed to have crashed into the woman’s car.

JOHOR BAHRU: A woman and three boys were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident with an armoured military vehicle near Taman Damai before Punggai, in Kota Tinggi yesterday.

Punggai fire and rescue operations commander Deddy Borhan Umaali said 15 personnel rushed to the scene after they were alerted to the incident at 8.28pm.

He said the 54-year-old woman and three boys aged seven, five and four were in a Honda Odyssey minivan.

“The armoured vehicle, which was on its way back to the Teluk Sepang camp, is believed to have crashed into the Honda Odyssey,” he said in a statement today.

“Thankfully, the woman and three children were not trapped in their vehicle,” he said.

He said they were given first aid before being sent to Kota Tinggi Hospital, while the two army personnel in the armoured vehicle were unhurt.