The Umno Supreme Council member says the PH-BN alliance can win in Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang, with Kedah and Terengganu as swing states.

PUTRAJAYA: Umno Supreme Council member Ahmad Maslan is confident that the unity alliance of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional has a chance to win five out of six states in tomorrow’s elections.

Ahmad said the alliance could easily secure victory in Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang, while Kedah and Terengganu are swing states.

“I am confident because I have been to these states. Insya-Allah, we can form a government in five states,” said Ahmad, who acknowledged the challenge of capturing Kelantan due to voters being resistant to change.

Ahmad said the federal unity government hoped to be given the opportunity to solve the main problems in Kelantan, including hardcore poverty, water supply and employment opportunities for young people.

A total of 9.67 million voters are expected to cast their ballots in the six state polls tomorrow, while 122,160 voters are eligible to vote in a parliamentary by-election in Kuala Terengganu being held concurrently.