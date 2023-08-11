The notice was issued to blogger Wan Azri Wan Deris for alleging that Fahmi Fadzil gave a political talk at a mosque in Rawang.

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil has demanded a retraction and an apology from blogger Wan Azri Wan Deris, better known as “Papagomo”, over allegations that Fahmi gave a political talk at a mosque in Rawang, Selangor in July.

The demand notice was issued today to Papagomo, over two online postings on Facebook and TikTok, said Fahmi’s lawyer, Asheeq Ali Sethi Alivi.

Asheeq said the posts insinuated that Fahmi went against an order by the Sultan of Selangor banning political talks at mosques, and had abused his ministerial powers.

Fahmi had denied the allegations that he was campaigning at the mosque and said he was ready to cooperate with the Selangor Islamic religious department if needed.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan previously said there was no element of political campaigning in Fahmi’s speech made at the main prayer hall of the Nurul Yaqin Mosque in Kampung Melayu Seri Kundang.

Hussein said an examination of the 12-minute video recording by the police indicated that Fahmi’s speech was an explanation regarding the fiasco involving the British band The 1975.