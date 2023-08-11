The former home minister says his lawyers will send a letter of demand today.

SHAH ALAM: Perikatan Nasional secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin will take legal action against the government and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for linking him to a RM15 million corruption case involving a businessman.

“I’ve met my lawyers, God-willing, the letter of demand will be served tomorrow,” he said after attending an event here last night.

He did not elaborate on the demands he would be making.

“I’m not doing this (just) for myself, but to stop the injustice happening in this country,” he said, adding that he will be holding a press conference this evening on the matter.

Previously, the former home minister had reiterated that he had nothing to do with the case, and said he was mulling to sue the government for linking him to it.

In May, businessman Sim Choo Thiam was charged with demanding RM15 million from another businessman, Hep Kim Hong, some time in June 2021.

The prosecution said the sum was meant as an inducement for Hamzah to assist Hep’s company, Asia Coding Sdn Bhd, to secure projects from the home ministry.

Sim was slapped with three other charges of receiving RM15 million to secure projects from the ministry. He pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

Hamzah had also reportedly said it seemed like “certain people and businessmen” were pressured into “pointing their finger” at him.