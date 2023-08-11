Election fatigue and unhappiness with Umno’s cooperation will cause PH-BN to lose some ground, observers say.

GEORGE TOWN: Despite some voter unhappiness, it is expected that Penang will remain under the control of Pakatan Harapan after tomorrow’s state election.

However, the opposition is likely to secure many of the Malay-majority seats, observers say.

The Chinese community, who make up the majority of the voters in the urban areas, is likely to maintain their support for PH, in particular DAP.

But a number of voters FMT spoke to indicated that they might vote for an alternative, non-mainstream party, or skip the election altogether.

They cited such factors as election fatigue following the recent general election (GE15), the inconvenience of returning to vote, and disillusionment with PH.

DAP is projected to keep all its 19 seats, despite the resignation of several state leaders who were dropped as candidates in favour of “fresh faces”.

PKR is likely to secure at least six seats, with seven others considered “grey areas” as Perikatan Nasional has made inroads into the Malay-majority constituencies.

Amanah is also likely to retain at least one of its two seats.

One battleground to watch is Bayan Lepas, where Gerakan president Dominic Lau is representing PN in a Malay-majority seat, despite initial opposition from PAS members there.

Former Bayan Lepas assemblyman Azrul Mahathir Aziz of Amanah is expected to be returned to the seat, especially as there are murmurs of Malay voters preferring him over Lau.

In Seberang Perai, Umno may make a surprise comeback in Bertam, with former federal minister Reezal Merican Naina Merican tipped to win the seat, despite his heavy loss in the Kepala Batas parliamentary race in GE15.

The rest of the Penang mainland is said to be “cold” towards PH and BN, with PN gaining support in a number of Malay-majority constituencies.

In a recent street poll conducted by FMT, many voters spoke of “broken promises” by PH with regards to reducing the cost of living, and Umno working alongside PH.

One 49-year-old woman in Penanti said PH’s red and BN’s blue liveries being flown together gave her the jitters.

She said her Mukim 8 area was flood-prone, and 15 years of PH administration had not brought about any change.

In Permatang Pasir, where PAS is expected to edge out Amanah, some Umno grassroots members are said to be leaning towards PAS following BN’s cooperation with PH.

PN is expected to take at least 10 seats, but constituencies such as Teluk Bahang, Batu Maung, Seberang Jaya and Sungai Bakap could go either way.

Despite some shift of support to PN, the PH-BN alliance is still expected to garner a clear majority, winning at least 30 seats in the 40-seat assembly.