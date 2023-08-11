Students should be able to mix around irrespective of race and social background, says state deputy minister Dr Annuar Rapaee.

PETALING JAYA: Setting up special schools for children from the poorest communities will only lead to further segregation among young Malaysians, warns a Sarawak deputy minister.

“If we were to group them together under such a school, these students will later be labelled as coming from a poor school. I worry that this will have a negative impact on their self-confidence and self-esteem,” said state deputy education, innovation and talent development minister Dr Annuar Rapaee.

“And, of course, it is not good for their upbringing. They should be able to mix around irrespective of race and social background,” the Borneo Post quoted Annuar as saying.

He said there are better ways to assist students from poor families, including giving financial aid.

Annuar said students are currently already somewhat segregated with some schools categorised as “Sekolah Kebangsaan” and others “Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan”. If we have another one like this, it will further segregate our young generation.

“It is better to assist them financially,” he said. “Or the federal government can build more hostels in existing schools to cater to those from poor families, which is more beneficial in the long-run. We can also provide them with free transport or free lunches.

“Get them to stay back (after school), give them free lunch and tuition, then send them home. There are lots of ways to help students from poor families,” he said.

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government will introduce a new type of school for children from poor families to ensure they are not left behind in their studies.

Education minister Fadhlina Sidek later said the ministry aims to set up the special schools by next year, with these students set to enjoy a higher standard of education.