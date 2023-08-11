Umno vice-president Johari Ghani said effective leadership was important in the successful development of a state.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor’s development benefitted from effective leadership when Pakatan Harapan continued building on the foundations laid by Barisan Nasional, said Umno vice-president Johari Ghani.

Johari said BN had ruled Selangor for 51 years before Pakatan Rakyat (now Pakatan Harapan) took power in 2008 and they continued to do so over the next two elections.

“They continued the development initiated by BN. This is because they have leadership within the state,” he said on TV3’s Soal Rakyat tonight.

Johari said successful state development would require effective leadership that not only focuses on social and community issues, but also the state’s overall development.

“So when we compare (Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah) with other states, it’s about leadership. Hence, after 33 years, we can see that Kelantan’s national gross domestic product contribution is only 1.8% compared to Selangor’s 25.5%. This is the difference I observed,” he said.

The opposition, Islamic party PAS, has been in power in Kelantan since 1990.