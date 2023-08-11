A PKR man says PH-BN is counting on urban voters but is concerned some may not come out to cast their ballots.

PETALING JAYA: With just one day left for campaigning in the state election, neither of the two major coalitions appear to be in the driver’s seat in Selangor.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Selangor PKR leader said although the unity government had a slight edge, PN looked poised to give it a strong fight.

He said much would depend on the voter turnout. Although the unity government was counting on its urban supporters, he expressed concern they might not show up to vote.

“Voter turnout will be most crucial to determine if we can retain the state or not,” he said.

The PKR leader was not confident that PH-BN would secure votes from the low-income group, saying this group had “high hopes on PN”.

Although PAS’s Bachok MP Syahir Sulaiman appeared to be on the losing end of a debate with economy minister Rafizi Ramli on Thursday night, he said, the majority of the lower income segment “are not bothered about the policies that Rafizi has talked about”.

Meanwhile, a source from PN said the coalition was banking on low voter turnout to win enough seats to take the 56-seat state legislative assembly.

“We know we can take over Selangor with a slim majority, if the voter turnout is below 70%. We don’t intend to win big, just a slim majority – about 30 seats – will do,” the Selangor PN leader said.

He also said PN was confident of gaining Indian support. “We know the Indians are on our side as they feel the current government does not speak for them. However, it will be a struggle to win Chinese votes,” he said.