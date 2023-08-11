Umno vice-president Johari Ghani says three changes of government took place after the 2018 general election without any benefit to the people or the country.

PETALING JAYA: A genuine people’s referendum on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government can only take place at the next general election (GE16), said Umno vice-president Johari Ghani.

“How can we conduct a referendum (now)?” he said in a television appearance tonight, referring to claims that the elections in six states tomorrow would also be a vote on Anwar’s federal government.

“This government is only eight months old. So, if we want to hold a referendum, we will have to wait until 2027, that is the year for GE16. That will be the true referendum by the people,” he said on TV3’s Soal Rakyat.

The next general election must be held by 2027 if the government survives to a full term.

Johari, who is also MP for Titiwangsa, said a change of government, especially within a short time, may not effectively solve national problems.

He said three changes of government had taken place after the 2018 general election, without benefit to the people and the country.

“If any party wants to change the government, they need to follow the (democratic) process: 2027 is the time for us if we want to make a change,” he said.

Political analysts have said the outcome of the state elections would indicate the level of acceptance of the unity coalition and its policies. It could also be seen as an indirect referendum on Anwar’s government.