Kamala Das has been a voter since 1955 and since Malaya’s independence in 1957.

PETALING JAYA: A 100-year-old voter, Kamala Das, who has cast her ballot at elections since before Malayan independence, has a piece of advice for all politicians.

“Be fair, honest and work hard for the best of the people regardless of race,” she told reporters after casting her ballot at Taman Chempaka for the Pandan Indah state constituency in Selangor.

“It is my obligation as a citizen of the country in which I was born and have always voted,” she said.

Kamala recently made headlines when the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, made a surprise visit to her birthday celebrations after hearing that the King and Kamala shared the same birthday.