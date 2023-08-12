Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who voted in Anak Bukit, Kedah, urges the people to come out ‘in strong numbers’ to pick the new state government.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim cast his vote for the Permatang Pasir state seat in Penang this morning.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman and his wife, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, arrived at SK Seri Penanti in Permatang Pauh at 9.33am, reported Utusan Malaysia.

PH’s Faiz Fadzil will be looking to defend the Permatang Pasir seat against Perikatan Nasional’s Amir Hamzah Abdul Hashim.

Faiz won the seat in 2018 with a 2,981-vote majority against PAS’ Fauzi Yusof.

In Kedah, former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Dr Siti Hasmah Ali, cast their vote to elect an assemblyman to the Anak Bukit state seat at 9.22am.

“It seems that not many people have turned out to vote,” Mahathir said in a Facebook post.

“I hope that voters come out in strong numbers because this election is important to determine our future, as well as the direction of the state and the country.”

PN’s Rashidi Razak is up against Barisan Nasional’s Nor Hasita Isa for the Anak Bukit seat .

In Marang, Terengganu, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang cast his vote at SK Rusila for the Ru Rendang seat, which he held from 1986 to 2018.

PN’s Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who is also the caretaker Terengganu menteri besar, is looking to defend the seat in a straight fight against PH’s Suhaimi Sulaiman.