The prime minister says if problems such as broken toilets in schools could not be resolved, it would be a challenge to overcome bigger ones.

SUNGAI PETANI: Anwar Ibrahim says that as prime minister, he will improve people’s lives by resolving basic problems first.

Anwar said if one could not fix problems such as broken toilets in schools, it would be a challenge to overcome bigger problems.

“How can we talk about Kulim Hi-tech Park, digital technology, (and) clean hydrogen power when toilets (in schools) are not even repaired? That’s why I’m realistic. I start with the basics,” he said.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman was speaking at a ceramah at Taman Ria Jaya here last night in support of PH candidates Bau Wong (Sidam) and Wan Mohalina Wan Mohamad (Pantai Merdeka).

Anwar said some of the other basic issues the government needs to look at are the prices for rubber and rice, and developing clinics that benefit the poor people.

He also took a jab at the opposition, saying that when PAS was in the federal government and Bersatu was in charge of the education ministry, they did not bother to fix school toilets.

PAS and Bersatu were part of the Perikatan Nasional government led by Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Why were the toilets not fixed? These (schools) are where our children go,” he said.

Anwar also commended women and community development minister Nancy Shukri, saying that she puts the most effort towards eradicating extreme poverty. “She (Nancy) works the hardest to help the poor people in the country.”

Nancy and Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is a deputy prime minister, were also at the ceramah.