Andak Oi, 20, a Temiar from Kampung Guling, brought her month-old baby daughter who is still breastfeeding.

GUA MUSANG: An Orang Asli woman brought her month-old baby as she went to cast her vote at the polling centre in Kuala Betis here today in the Kelantan state assembly elections.

Andak Oi, 20, a Temiar Orang Asli from Kampung Guling, arrived at the polling centre at 9am with her brother, and her 30-day-old daughter, Aleh Rose Nayang.

“I didn’t have to wait long because I could use a special lane with the baby I was carrying. I had to bring my baby along because she is still small and breastfeeding,” she said. “Thankfully, the voting process was brief.”

Andak first voted at the November 2022 general election.

Fellow Orang Asli voter Abok Jawing, 22, brought along her two-year-old child to the polling centre. She said she and her fellow villagers came together in a car from Kampung Langsat, Kuala Betis, about 6km from the polling centre at Betis primary school.

“We planned to come together to the polling station, with the hope that our votes will help improve the life of the Orang Asli community,” she said.

Kampung Merlong Orang Asli chief, Ibrahim Marijah, 66, said the Orang Asli community should fulfil their rights as voters for their well-being and welfare. “Every vote matters. We should fulfil our responsibility to improve governance and related issues,” he added.