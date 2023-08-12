The PN leader says his defeat at the general election in November was not the finishing line, vowing to move forward as he contests for the Hulu Kelang state seat.

GOMBAK: Perikatan Nasional information chief Azmin Ali says his loss in the 15th general election last year gave him time to reflect and “repent” from his weaknesses in the past.

Azmin, who lost his Gombak parliamentary seat to Amirudin Shari, said he accepted the people’s decision and said there may have been a lesson in his defeat.

“I’ve repented (after my) loss in the last general election. But that was not the finish line for me. I took the opportunity in the past eight months to reflect; I may have had weaknesses.

“But God willing, I pledge to improve myself and continue to move forward,” said Azmin, who is contesting the Hulu Kelang state seat in a straight fight against Pakatan Harapan’s Juwairiya Zulkifli.

Azmin, a former Selangor menteri besar and international trade and investment minister, had served as Hulu Kelang assemblyman for one term in 1999.

He then represented Bukit Antarabangsa from 2008 to the recent dissolution of the Selangor assembly.