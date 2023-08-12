Roadblocks will be in place from midnight, with extra security at state palaces and the Residency in Penang.

KUALA LUMPUR: Political parties were reminded by the police today to avoid any rallies or public gatherings to celebrate their victory.

The Inspector-General of Police, Razarudin Husain, said roadblocks would be in place from midnight to ensure public safety.

“The roadblocks are a routine exercise carried out throughout the country every month as an effort to prevent crime, and to ensure peace and harmony,” he said at a special press conference at Bukit Aman here tonight.

He added that police would also be stationed at state palaces and the official residence of the Penang governor to ensure there are no untoward incidents.