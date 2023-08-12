Retiree Halim Abdullah says he wants to fulfil his responsibility as the country is in ‘constant political turmoil’.

PETALING JAYA: Like many others, retiree Halim Abdullah arrived early in the morning at the polling centre at SK Seksyen 7 to cast his ballot.

But for this Kota Damansara voter, fulfilling his duty as a citizen involves travelling over 100km, as the former oil and gas worker resides in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

“I left home at about 6.30am with one of my daughters and arrived here at 8am,” Halim, 67, told FMT, adding that he will drive back to Port Dickson after lunch.

It is not the first time that Halim is making the trip as he has made it a point to drive to Kota Damansara to cast his vote since 2013.

“The country is in constant political turmoil,” he said, adding that this was why it was important for the people to do their part and vote.

“If we don’t bother to vote, the turmoil will get worse and we will suffer more, especially the younger generation.”

On why he did not change his voting address, Halim said he found the process to be too tedious.

He also said he was disappointed to see so few young voters at the polling centre.

“I was told that younger voters tend to vote in the afternoon, I hope that is true.”

The battle for Kota Damansara sees a three-cornered fight among PH’s Izuan Ahmad Kasim, PN’s Radzlan Jalaludin and PSM’s A Sivarajan.