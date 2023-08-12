M Satees, who is seeking re-election in Bagan Dalam, files a police report saying he was threatened by seven to eight men while inspecting ballot boxes.

BUTTERWORTH: Former assemblyman M Satees, who is seeking re-election as an independent in Bagan Dalam, has lodged a police report alleging that he and his election agent were threatened and verbally abused by the Pakatan Harapan candidate and supporters.

He filed the report at the Butterworth police station, Bernama reported. He alleged he was threatened by seven to eight men while he and his agent were inspecting ballot boxes at the Sungai Nyior voting centre at about 2.45pm.

“We were surrounded, threatened, and verbally abused while inspecting ballot boxes both inside and outside the school. One of them challenged me to a fight while another threatened me with the words ‘you wait until tomorrow’,” he alleged.

Satees quit the party last month when he was dropped from the party’s candidate list. In the 2018 general election, he was elected to the Bagan Dalam seat on a PH ticket, securing a majority of 6,783 over his nearest rival, Dhinagaran Jayabalan of Barisan Nasional.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief Asri Shafie confirmed receiving the report. He said investigations were in progress.

Satees is in a four-cornered contest against K Kumaran (PH), K Jayamaran (Perikatan Nasional), and S Rajasakanan from the Penang Front Party (PFP).