TAWAU: The Cabinet has approved the national unity ministry’s suggestion for the Rukun Negara to be recited at every official government function.

National unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang said this suggestion was part of the ministry’s efforts to instill unity among Malaysians.

“We at the unity ministry feel that reciting this pledge is important as we will understand the meaning of unity and harmony in Malaysia when we recite the Rukun Negara.

“Previously, the Rukun Negara was recited at every primary and secondary school, but this has faded out recently, so I feel we need to bring this back,” he told reporters after the close of the 2023 national civil service integration networking event here today.

With the Rukun Negara formulated after the May 13 riots in 1969, Aaron said the pledge forms the basis of all government policies and activities to ensure Malaysia is peaceful and harmonious.

He said there are also many other things that could be done to foster patriotism in Malaysians.