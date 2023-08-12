The Umno deputy president says both BN-PH and PN grassroots members stayed clear of attacking each other.

REMBAU: Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan has praised grassroots members of the unity coalition and Perikatan Nasional for ensuring a “clean” campaign in Rantau.

Mohamad, commonly known as Tok Mat, said both Barisan Nasional-Pakatan Harapan and PN stayed clear of attacking each other throughout the campaign period.

“There were no attacks, both parties only asked voters to support them,” Mohamad told reporters after casting his vote in SRJK (C) Chung Hua this morning.

Mohamad, who is looking to defend the seat he has held since 2004, said he and his PN rival, Rozmal Malakan, had great respect for each other.

“In Rantau, it has always been this way.

“What is important is what happens after the election, because regardless of our campaign or manifesto, it is about serving the people,” he said.

Mohamad, who is also the defence minister, urged Negeri Sembilan voters to cast their votes early as it could rain in the evening.

“Fulfill your duty as a citizen and vote,” he said.