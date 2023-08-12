BN deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan says the presidential council of the unity coalition will decide who is best fit to be nominated.

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan says party chiefs of the unity coalition will make a decision of who to nominate as the coalition’s candidate to be Negeri Sembilan menteri besar.

Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, said the unity government presidential council will sit down together and decide who is best fit to be nominated as menteri besar.

“We only nominate those we feel are suitable to lead the state for us to get the blessings of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar (Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir),” he said.

“The selection of the menteri besar is his right, so he will decide whoever he sees fit,” he told reporters after arriving here at Umno headquarters at the World Trade Centre tonight.

Under the constitution, the state ruler will select as menteri besar a member of the state assembly who commands the confidence of the majority of assembly members.

At the state assembly elections tonight, Mohamad, state PH chief Aminuddin Harun who is the outgoing menteri besar, and DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook were all elected to state seats.

Loke had previously said Negeri Sembilan DAP would back Aminuddin for a second term as menteri besar, should the PH-BN alliance successfully retain power.

Loke said Aminuddin, who is state PH chief, had the party’s full support as he has proven to be a leader who is dedicated to the cause and cares for the people.

PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim had also said at a ceramah that ensuring Aminuddin as menteri besar was essential to fostering closer cooperation between coalition parties in the unity government.

