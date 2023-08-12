Early tallies show the coalition has won a simple majority of 20 of the 36 seats in the state legislature.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional has retained power in Kedah according to unofficial results, which show the coalition winning a simple majority of 20 of the 36 seats in the state assembly.

This includes the victory of outgoing menteri besar Sanusi Nor in Jeneri, and former Malaysian international footballer Baddrol Bakhtiar in Gurun.

PN looks set to surpass the 20 seats it held in the now-dissolved state assembly.

The coalition is also seeing strong results according to unofficial counts in Terengganu and Kelantan, but trails in Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan.