KUALA LUMPUR: Groom-to-be Abdul Qayyim Roslan had an important duty to fulfil on the way to his wedding: his first stop was to cast his vote in the Selangor state assembly elections.

Clad in white Baju Melayu with samping, the 26-year-old, who works in Bangsar, arrived at the polling centre at SMK Seri Keramat here at 7.57am to vote.

“This is my responsibility as a Malaysian citizen, so it is very important that I do this first. I have talked to my future wife and she agreed that I should vote first. As soon as I finish voting, I will go to Selayang for my solemnisation ceremony,” he said outside the polling centre for the Lembah Jaya state seat.

He said his future bride would cast her ballot immediately after the ceremony in the afternoon.

The Lembah Jaya state seat is a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan candidate, rapper Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad, better known as Altimet, and Sharifah Haslizah Syed Ariffin of Perikatan Nasional.

Polio patient gets leg up to vote

Chung Wai Choong, 63, a polio patient, did not let his illness stop him from exercising his constitutional right.

Despite having his right leg encased in a steel calliper, Chung said that he had never failed to fulfil his duty as a vote in the Bukit Antarabangsa state seat in the past 20 years.

“I’ve had polio since I was a baby, and it’s made my right leg muscles weak. But my left leg still works well, so I don’t want to miss the opportunity to vote,” said Chung, from Kemensah Heights, at the polling centre for the Bukit Antrabangsa state seat.

The Bukit Antarabangsa seat is a three-cornered fight between PH candidate Mohd Kamri Kamarudin, PN candidate Sasha Lyna Abdul Latif and Melanie Ting of Muda.