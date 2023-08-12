The Election Commission says voter turnout is highest in Terengganu at 50%, followed by Kedah at 49% and Penang at 46%.

PETALING JAYA: As of 1pm, the number of people who had come out to vote was around 45% across the six states, the Election Commission reported.

The EC said voter turnout was highest in Terengganu at 50%, followed by Kedah (49%), Penang (46%), Selangor (44%), Negeri Sembilan (42%) and Kelantan (40%).

A total of 9,773,571 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the six state elections.

Of the 97,388 eligible early voters comprising policemen, soldiers and their spouses, 72,554, or 74.5%, had cast their ballots on Aug 8.

A total of 529 candidates from nine parties and 41 independent candidates are vying for the 245 state seats up for grabs.