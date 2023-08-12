The 83-year-old collapsed after dipping her finger in the indelible ink but regained consciousness briefly at a clinic before she passed away.

PETALING JAYA: An 83-year-old woman died without being able to cast her vote, after she passed out while inside the polling station in Sekolah Kebangsaan Rokan, Gemencheh, in Negeri Sembilan today.

Tampin district police chief Anuwal Ab Wahab said the woman collapsed around 11am just after dipping her finger in the indelible ink. She was then taken to the Gemencheh health clinic by her family members.

“Although she regained consciousness, her oxygen level was still dropping.

“CPR was administered by a medical assistant but every effort taken to save the woman’s life was unsuccessful,” he said in a statement.

Anuwal added that the deceased had complained to her family about experiencing pain in her legs since returning from her umrah pilgrimage recently. Medical records indicated she suffered from hypertension.

The cause of death has been classified as sudden death after a post-mortem examination, he said.