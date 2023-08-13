Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain says Selangor had the most number of cases of a person using someone else’s IC to cast their vote.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police received 94 reports of identity cards being misused to cast votes for the six state elections yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said Selangor had the most reports with 48 cases, followed by Penang (20), Kedah (9), Terengganu (9), Negeri Sembilan (6) and Kelantan (2).

He said using someone else’s identity card to cast votes is an offence under Section 7 of the Election Offences Act.

“A total of 111 investigation papers were opened out of 181 reports involving various offences received on polling day.

“Other offences reported were damaging the flags of political parties, displaying political logos in the vicinity of polling centres, obstruction of civil servants from discharging their duties and illegal assembly,” Razarudin said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 1,951 reports involving various offences were lodged throughout the two-week campaign period for the six state elections, from July 29 until yesterday.

“Of the total, 240 investigation papers were opened, with 78 of them in Selangor, 42 each in Penang and Kedah, Terengganu (34), Negeri Sembilan (25) and Kelantan (19).

“As of yesterday, we have arrested 15 individuals, nine in Kedah and two each in Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan,” he said.