SHAH ALAM: Perikatan Nasional’s Taman Medan candidate, Dr Afif Bahardin, has beaten Pakatan Harapan’s Ahmad Akhir Pawan Chik by a razor-thin margin of 30.

Afif secured 22,316 votes compared to Akhir’s 22,286.

“Definitely a tough seat for me, hard fought,” Afif said. He added that he would immediately begin performing his duties as the representative for Taman Medan.

“Tomorrow will be my first day of work, I will be hitting the ground to meet the voters and the community of Taman Medan,” he told the media.

Earlier, his team and supporters were seen cheering for him at the entrance of the Concorde hotel after word of his win spread.

Other PN leaders including chairman Muhyiddin Yassin and secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin had also been seen at the hotel over the course of the evening.

Taman Medan was previously held by PH’s Syamsul Firdaus Mohamed Supri, who won the seat by 10,940 at the last election.