The state Pakatan Harapan leader said PH and Barisan Nasional worked well as a team despite once being rivals.

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan chief Aminuddin Harun has described the joint success with Barisan Nasional in the state elections as a “beautiful victory”.

He also attributed the two-thirds majority secured at the elections to a collective effort by the two coalitions, who were once fierce rivals.

“We are seeing an alliance that we never imagined previously, working well as a team. And I am sure that after this the people will realise that is the best team who will bring about many good things for the people,” he said at a press conference.

The alliance won 45 seats in the state assembly, through PH (17) and BN (14)

The opposition coalition of Perikatan Nasional made inroads in the state, winning five seats where previously it held none.

Aminuddin said PH and BN will conduct post-mortems on the seats they lost.

As caretaker menteri besar, Aminuddin also declared a public holiday for Negeri Sembilan on Monday.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said the bigger majority he secured in Chennah was due to the unity displayed by the two coalitions.

Loke retained the seat with a 2,200 vote majority. In 2018 he won with a 1,155 majority.

“DAP received better support from the Malays in Negeri Sembilan, as many of our candidates won with a bigger majority. And I have the PH and BN machinery that supported them at the grassroots level to thank,” he said.