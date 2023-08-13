PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim passed the so-called “referendum” after Pakatan Harapan (PH) retained the three states it governed since the 14th general election at yesterday’s state polls, a PKR MP said.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) had been shaping these state elections in six states as a referendum on the unity government led by Anwar, with opposition leaders claiming the administration would be toppled if the opposition won all six states.

Last night, PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said the coalition’s success in retaining Malay majority seats and several mixed seats was both a referendum and rejection of the unity government.

He also claimed that PN’s success in retaining Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu was proof that Malay voters were backing the coalition.

However, Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim said that Anwar, as PH’s “admiral”, had held on to Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, all of which were the coalition’s strongholds.

He added that PH were not defeated in these states despite the opposition claiming that the Anwar-led coalition would suffer massive losses.

It was Umno who suffered losses, Hassan said, adding that some even lost their deposits.

“Anwar, PH and PKR did not lose in the state elections. Even though some seats fell to PN, the three states previously held by PH are retained,” he said in a Facebook post.

He added that PKR and PH remain the people’s choice to “build a better future for the next generation.”

Hassan went on to say that it was crucial for Anwar to work on wooing the Malay-Muslim electorate who swung to PN in the 15th general election last November.