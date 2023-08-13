The state PH chief took his oath of office at 9.38am after he was invited by governor Fuzi Razak to form the new government.

GEORGE TOWN: Chow Kon Yeow has been sworn in as the Penang chief minister for the second term following a two-thirds win by the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional coalition in yesterday’s state election.

He took his oath of office at Seri Mutiara at 9.38am today after he was invited by governor Fuzi Razak to form the new state government.

Yesterday, the Penang PH chief heralded the state election result as “significant” despite having Perikatan Nasional chip away in the Malay rural heartlands.

PH-BN won 29 seats while PN won 11 in the 40-seat state assembly.

DAP won all of the 19 seats it contested, PKR won seven of the 13 seats contested, and Amanah retained one out of two seats

PH ally BN won two of the six seats it contested, including the victory by Umno’s Rashidi Zinol in Sungai Acheh with a razor-thin 124-vote majority over PN’s Zulkifli Ibrahim.

The other seat was won in Bertam by Umno’s Reezal Merican Naina Merican, who beat PN’s Khaliq Mehtab Ishaq with a 2,321-vote majority.

For PN, PAS contested 10 seats and won seven, while Bersatu contested 11 and won four.

In the 2018 general election, PH won 37 seats, with Bersatu as part of the coalition then. BN won two seats, and PAS one.

The four seats won by Bersatu were vacated after Penang introduced its anti-party hopping legislation earlier this year.

Last month, DAP announced that Chow would be nominated for a second term as chief minister should PH be returned to power, adding that the decision had received Anwar Ibrahim’s blessings as PH chairman.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.